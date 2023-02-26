Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

EXEL opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

