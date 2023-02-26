ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,224 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 178,139 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 59,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

