ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 64,488 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,716,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Barclays began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

