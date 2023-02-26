ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTGX opened at $16.87 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

