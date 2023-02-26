ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,884,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

