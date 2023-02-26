ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.