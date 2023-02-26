ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $835,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $33,129,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

