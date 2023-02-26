ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 754.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 113,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

