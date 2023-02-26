ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 48,913 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vector Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VGR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

