ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,098.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,854 shares of company stock worth $5,263,315. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

