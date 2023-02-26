ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,021 shares in the company, valued at $76,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,440,155. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

