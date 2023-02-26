Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.85

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 858249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Expro Group Stock Up 12.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.05 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.