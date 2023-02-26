Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.85

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 858249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.05 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at $328,282,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,234,369 shares of company stock worth $152,510,443 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

