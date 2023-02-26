Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $45.97 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

