First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $739.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.27.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

