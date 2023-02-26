First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $55.01.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

