FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

