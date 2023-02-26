Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.5 %

FOX stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

