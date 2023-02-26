Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.8 %

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.