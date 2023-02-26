Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 148,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 13,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.