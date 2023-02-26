Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

