Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.39 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

