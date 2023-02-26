Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average of $228.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.