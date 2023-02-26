Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRA opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

