Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,255,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 327.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,655 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 98.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,978 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after acquiring an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.