Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,255,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 327.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,655 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 98.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,978 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after acquiring an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

