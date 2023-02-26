Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

