Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 19,750 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Liberty Broadband

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.