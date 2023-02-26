Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 380,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 314,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.33 on Friday.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

