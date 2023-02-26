Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.2% in the third quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 381,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 17.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $374.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $605.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

