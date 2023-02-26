Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 775 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,480,000 after buying an additional 145,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after buying an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $236.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.