Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.