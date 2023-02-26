Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 400,057 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,740.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,057 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

