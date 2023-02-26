Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys 7,328,355 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,969.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328,355 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.0% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $740,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

