Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of THRM stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

