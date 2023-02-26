GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

GitLab Stock Down 3.1 %

GTLB opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of -0.20. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 724.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 10.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

