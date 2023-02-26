Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,214 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,532,582,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,720,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $420,407,000 after buying an additional 129,980 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 217,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,531,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

