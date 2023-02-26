Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

