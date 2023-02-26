Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,547,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hexcel by 324.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,979 shares of company stock worth $753,559 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.0 %

Hexcel stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.