Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

