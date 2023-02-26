HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.38) to GBX 570 ($6.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

