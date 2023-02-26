HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $546.95. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.