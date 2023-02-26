Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

