Hyman Charles D Sells 1,027 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

