ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 56.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.