ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,199 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.59 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

