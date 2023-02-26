Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.62% from the company’s current price.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Inogen has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.