Insider Selling: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,384 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

