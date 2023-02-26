Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $406,200.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,850,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $198.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Natixis raised its stake in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in VeriSign by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

