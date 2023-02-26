Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 240,400 shares of company stock worth $18,662,036 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.38 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.