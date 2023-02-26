Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $298.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

