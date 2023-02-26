iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

